If “jihad” were the main cause of violence in America, then it would be imprecise to propose gun control as the principle solution. And it would be naïve to look at the Orlando tragedy as entirely distinct from ISIS-inspired violence in Europe and elsewhere. But in the American context, which also happens to be the one over which American lawmakers and the American public have the most control, gun violence is simply a greater danger than self-radicalized lone wolf shooters. The “anti-gun liberal” position, as much as one can generalize, is that gun violence is a problem regardless of what inspires it.

It’s as if, to French and others on the right making similar arguments, killings committed by self-proclaimed ISIS fans are somehow more deadly than, for instance, Chicago’s surge of gun violence.

The left is in a bind where saying absolutely anything about guns, other than that “radical Islamic terrorists” perhaps shouldn’t have them, inspires outrage on the right. This—as well as the nature of this latest mass shooting, but hardly all of them—leads proponents of gun control to cite terrorism. That, in turn, leads the right to reframe the discussion as one about how best to prevent terrorism—and to point out, correctly, that there are terrorist attacks even in places, like Paris, with stricter gun laws.

This is a weak gotcha, one that’s technically, selectively true, but oblivious to actual risk-assessment and how to keep Americans safe. Men like the Orlando killer will probably always find a way, meaning that the very cases that inspire outrage about America’s gun violence problem are not only unrepresentative, but also are likely to happen regardless of the measures taken in their wake. But the measures themselves remain urgently necessary for all the more representative, tragically everyday instances.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy’s nearly 15-hour filibuster may not lead anywhere immediately in terms of legislation, but it’s a significant step towards removing gun violence off the list of untouchable subjects. As for how much this week’s gun debate connects with the crime that inspired it, does that matter? Chances are, neither a more hawkish approach to ISIS nor an assault weapons ban would have prevented this specific massacre. But such a ban—and other proposed policies that have resurfaced after the Orlando tragedy, like universal background checks—would reduce gun deaths in America, thus making a significant dent in the number of senseless deaths in America, period. It’s time for the entire country to value those lives as much as the ones lost to terrorism.