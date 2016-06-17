We then developed software Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that expanded our list of aggregates by means of automated searches on hashtags or relevant words. For example, we might have initially found an aggregate called ILiveForISIS manually. We’d scour ILiveForISIS for keywords and content that the APIs could then use to search and uncover new aggregates.

When the APIs eventually started turning up ILiveForISIS together with other pro-ISIS aggregates already on our list, we would know that we were reaching closure. At that stage, while not perfect, we were confident that we had captured a high proportion of what actually existed online.

Eventually we found 196 pro-ISIS aggregates involving 108,086 individual followers between January 1 and August 31, 2015. Membership ebbed and flowed each day; on the most active day, the total number of follower links reached 134,857.

This process of data collection, analysis and modeling provided us with a living road map of online pro-ISIS activity. Next, we needed to develop a mathematical theory for pro-ISIS online support that was in good quantitative agreement with the raw online data.

An online ecosystem of pro-ISIS sentiment

Our research revealed an ultrafast ecology of self-organized aggregates that share operational information and propaganda, and whose rapid evolution drives the online support.

During a typical period of a few weeks, aggregates would appear and disappear sporadically, with their total number changing relatively slowly. Over a particular set of months, however, we found that the rate at which new aggregates appeared started to increase very rapidly – in technical terms, it diverged. Its peak coincided almost exactly with the unexpected onset of real-world attacks on Kobane in Syria by ISIS fighters.

Curiously, we had found a similar divergence in the rate at which new aggregates appeared just before the onset of another unexpected burst of events (this time, non-ISIS civil unrest events) in Brazil in 2013. This suggested to us that an explosion in the rate at which new aggregates appear in the online world can act as an indicator of conditions being right for a burst of attacks in the real world.

Example of the aggregate size (i.e., number of members of an aggregate) as time increases, for three example aggregates. Below is the equation we derived that describes these aggregate dynamics.

We also found that the evolution of this aggregate ecosystem follows a rather precise mathematical form. As the size – the number of members – of each aggregate evolved over time, it produced a familiar shark-fin shape. It’s the same shark-fin shape we find in the natural sciences when groups of interacting objects (particles, animals) follow a process of coalescence and fragmentation.

In other words, these groups of ISIS supporters come together (coalescence) and break up (fragmentation) like fish in schools or birds in a flock might. There’s one difference, though. When they break up, they fragment completely because some external, anti-ISIS entity or online moderator has shut them down. That’s why you see the abrupt drop-off like the edge of a shark fin.

From math model to real-world disruption

These pro-ISIS aggregates are leaderless, self-organized entities that change rapidly over time. But now that we’ve identified a rather precise mathematical equation that describes their evolution, we can start to think about how to intervene.

To start, the main implication of our work is that once you identify the aggregates, you have your hand on the pulse of the entire organization. Instead of having to sift through millions of internet users and tracking specific individuals, an anti-ISIS agency can simply follow the relatively small number of aggregates to gauge what is happening in terms of hard-core global ISIS support.

As these ISIS supporters coalesce over time into aggregates, anti-ISIS agencies have an opportunity to step in and break up small aggregates before they develop into larger, potentially powerful ones. One concern is that if anti-ISIS agencies – be they government-based, private hackers or online moderators – aren’t active enough in their countermeasures, pro-ISIS support could quickly grow from a number of smaller aggregates into one superaggregate.

Our model also warns that if aggregate shutdown rates drop below a certain critical value, any piece of pro-ISIS material will then be able to spread globally across the internet. A low shutdown rate allows an aggregate time to internally develop ideas, content and plans. Then when it’s eventually shut down and the members scatter, they take this content with them to the new aggregates they eventually join.

Our analysis of the data suggests that the rate of creation of aggregates proliferates in a specific mathematical way preceding bursts of real-world attacks. This means monitoring such proliferation can help predict when conditions are favorable for future real-world attacks. If anti-ISIS trackers are on the lookout, a big online surge can therefore be an early warning that could be used along with additional intelligence to thwart a planned terrorist action.

But perhaps most importantly in light of the massacre in Orlando, our research also suggests that any online “lone wolf” actor will truly be alone only for short periods of time. Since we observed that people with serious interest in ISIS online tend to coalesce into these aggregate groups, any such lone wolf was likely either recently in an aggregate or will soon be in one.

As for the future, even if pro-ISIS support moves onto the dark net where open access is not possible, or if a new entity beyond ISIS emerges, our results should still be relevant. The mechanism we’ve identified and theory we’ve developed appear to capture a basic process of human online behavior. Going forward, it can be used to help describe not only pro-ISIS online activity, but also that of any future extremist group or organization.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.