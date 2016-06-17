Republicans want to get back to simpler times when they could just blame the media for all their problems.

Consider Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska: an accomplished man by any standard and for a brief moment a prospective white knight for the #NeverTrump movement.

He wants to rescue the Republican Party from Donald Trump so that conservatives can get back to complaining like so:

Voting attendance since Jan.

Rubio: most votes

Sanders: 0%



Attendance stories

On Rubio: many many

On Sanders: 0.



(Yeah, media is neutral) — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 17, 2016

It seemingly did not occur to Sasse that the media fixated on Marco Rubio’s Senate attendance because other Republicans, including his former mentor Jeb Bush, made a big deal about his Senate attendance. Hillary Clinton, by contrast, steered clear of that quadrennially lame attack in her campaign against Bernie Sanders.