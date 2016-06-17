Are we sure Rick Scott doesn’t want to be Trump’s veep?

Florida’s governor, who has repeatedly denied interested in sharing a ticket with Trump, criticized the Obama administration today for preventing his state government from monitoring Syrian refugees. This was Scott’s response to the shooting in Orlando, which looks like it was conducted by a mentally unstable, sexually conflicted, American-born citizen. Trump has taken the same demagogic line, declaring a day after the attack, “We have to stop the tremendous flow of Syrian refugees into the United States—we don’t know who they are, they have no documentation, and we don’t know what they’re planning.”

It should be noted that out of the nearly 50,000 refugees Florida accepted between October 2014 and September 2015, only 104 were from Syria, and none have carried out terrorist attacks agains Americans.