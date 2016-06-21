With Donald Trump’s presidential bid in disarray after his abrupt, panicky firing of campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Monday morning, the idea of a Republican convention coup, already gaining traction in recent weeks, will only grow more popular. As The Washington Post reports, a passionate group of delegates is already organizing, gathering money for a staff and a legal defense fund. They’re calling themselves Free the Delegates, and they’ve decided that House Speaker Paul Ryan gave them the virtual go-ahead on Sunday’s Meet the Press, when he said, “It is not my job to tell delegates what to do, what not to do, or to weigh in on things like that. They write the rules. They make their decisions.” The RNC, however, pooh-poohs the effort as “nothing more than a media creation and a series of tweets.”

For anti-Trump people both inside and outside the Republican Party, a convention coup seems like an ideal way to get rid of a dangerous demagogue before he does any more damage to the Republic. Technically, the scenarios are simple. In one, the RNC rules committee changes the protocols for “bound” delegates, freeing them to vote their consciences. Since many delegates have no special love for Trump, the coup leaders hope they’d be able to make a convincing case to go with another candidate, although it’s hard to see who would take up the blighted nomination, which would be inherently controversial. (Even Ted Cruz might blanch at being nominated in such circumstances.) But the coup could happen even without a rules change: In theory, roughly two-thirds of the delegates could vote to unbind themselves at the convention.

But however appealing a convention coup might be, Republicans should resist it as a travesty against democracy—and one that would make it harder for the GOP to move past this episode after the election and reinvent itself. Trump is so powerful a figure in American culture right now that the only way for both Republicans and our politics in general to move beyond him is to defeat him democratically. Anything less would only remove the poison of Trumpism temporarily, while giving it a second life.

There are two major grounds for objecting to a convention coup: one practical, one moral. The practical reasons are obvious: Even in his battered state, Trump is still popular among Republicans, so taking the nomination away from him would rip the party in half.