Elizabeth Warren’s emergence as Hillary Clinton’s most effective surrogate has apparently unnerved Democratic donors on Wall Street, who are threatening to withhold campaign cash if Clinton selects Warren as her running mate. “If Clinton picked the Massachusetts senator, her whole base on Wall Street would leave her,” one top Democratic donor told Politico. “They would literally just say, ‘We have no qualms with you moving left, we understand all the things you’ve had to do because of Bernie Sanders, but if you are going there with Warren, we just can’t trust you, you’ve killed it.’”

Clinton will either select a Wall Street-friendly running mate or she won’t, but these donors are acting as if she’s running for her old Senate seat from New York rather than the presidency. If the fact that the Clinton campaign is coasting with about $40 million cash on hand—while her opponent, Donald Trump, struggles to stay afloat with less than $2 million—doesn’t take the teeth out of this threat, then the fact that the alternative to a Clinton-Warren ticket would be President Donald Trump certainly should.

Clinton wouldn’t be taking too much for granted by ignoring Wall Street’s panicky, thin-skinned, anti-Warren offensive. But the relative strength of her own campaign—her field operation, her lead in the polls, her fundraising apparatus—will put Clinton’s vice presidential choice in klieg lights for different reasons.

Trump’s weaknesses as a candidate have liberated Clinton from the need to pick a running mate for familiar, defensive reasons.

Trump’s weaknesses as a candidate have liberated Clinton from the need to pick a running mate for familiar, defensive reasons. There’s no compelling electoral logic for picking a running mate who helps her seize control of the center, but, by the same token, there’s no countervailing logic for selecting someone who shores up her left flank. Her healthy lead in every recent poll largely neutralizes these concerns. Clinton is in the privileged position of being able to add pretty much whomever she wants to the ticket. And that means her decision will tell the public more than usual about her governing vision.