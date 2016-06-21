Political campaigns in Britain tend to be relatively restrained, partly due to cultural disposition and partly because they’re much briefer and less costly than in the U.S. But the nastiness of the Brexit debate, and now this tragic violence, have some in England fretting about an Americanization of British culture. As Johnson said, “Gun violence is something we associate with America.” British Twitter users put it more bluntly:

The unexpected success of the Brexit movement, meanwhile, has drawn parallels with the unlikely rise of Trump: both exploit anger over immigration and make appeals for national pride and exceptionalism.

“If you’re voting to leave, it’s a vote for Trump’s politics,” said Sunny Briah, 26. “I think it’s quite a clear link. A lot of the Leave campaigns also play on people’s fears and insecurities.”

Last month, a pro-EU group of street artists painted a mural onto an abandoned Bristol building, depicting pro-Brexit Boris Johnson, the Conservative former mayor of London, making out with Donald Trump. The image, which recalls the famous Berlin mural “My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love,” has since popped up on posters elsewhere in England. The language of the Leave campaigners even echoes Trump’s campaign slogan. “Brexit will make Britain great again,” a former British Army commander wrote recently in The Telegraph.

The love affair goes both ways. Last month, Trump encouraged British voters to leave the EU, on the grounds that migration “has been a horrible thing” for the UK, and he reiterated his support for Brexit yesterday. “I would personally be more inclined to leave, for a lot of reasons like having a lot less bureaucracy,” Trump said before stating the obvious: “But I am not a British citizen.”