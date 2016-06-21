The system’s popularity actually stems from its tremendous flexibility, Carroll said. It can be easily adapted to suit different people’s lives and needs, just as he has adapted it over the years to different periods of his life. Yet, layouts and templates and rules are part of the point of bullet journals—you can choose and design your own, but every dedicated bullet journaler has them: rules for which bullet symbols to use, what pens to use (Pilot G-2 0.38 black), what notebooks to use (Leuchtturm 1917 dot grid), how to track your daily, weekly, and monthly tasks. The beauty of a bullet journal lies in it being both a notebook in which you can scribble any old thing and a highly organized, structured system that imposes discipline and order on your life. “People really enjoy the fact that here’s some support but it’s not templatized,” Carroll said.

The complex trackers and calendar layouts and systems of symbols, completely unintelligible to the uninitiated, give these notebooks the air of the technological solutions they replace—the slew of to-do list apps and goal-tracking websites that bullet journalers eschew for pen and paper. “I’ve had so many productivity apps and I use them for about a week and then I just ignore them—even the notifications that pop up on my screen, I just learn to tune them out,” Hudson said. “But the physical journal is always open on my kitchen counter or on my work table, and the list is in my face and I can’t ignore it. It’s annoying and I like that.”

Carroll found that productivity apps fell into one of two categories: apps that did a lot of things poorly, or apps that did a very specific thing well. “The difference with the bullet journal is that it becomes what you need when you need it,” he said. “With apps, a lot of times you think, ‘if only it could do X’ or ‘I just want to move it this way’ and that’s just not possible. With the bullet journal, you’re actively evolving your own tool.”

That’s not to say that bullet journals necessarily replace technological aides—Carroll, Hudson, and Alvarez all use digital calendars and often copy meetings or appointments from their online calendars into their journals, or vice-versa. “Since I started bullet journaling I haven’t missed any appointments or meetings—which is weird for me,” Hudson said.



There’s an irony in seeing such an old-fashioned technology as the notebook so widely celebrated online. But in another sense, bullet journal pages seem like a natural fit for the aspirational lifestyle motifs of social media. Looking at perfectly planned, beautifully penned bullet journal pages online quickly gives rise to the fundamental pair of emotions that Instagram seems to have been designed to elicit: “Why doesn’t my life look like that?” and “Maybe, with the right pen, and the right notebook, and the right handwriting, and the right stickers—maybe, my life could look like that!”

Many of the bullet journal pages posted online are so flawlessly neat and elaborately decorated that it’s easy to imagine their creators spending hours and hours laboring over them, but Alvarez spends only about ten minutes per day on her bullet journals. When she first started keeping a bullet journal, Hudson estimates she spent between two and three hours every day browsing photos online and experimenting with different layouts. But now that she has a system in place, she, too, spends around 10 minutes each day planning in her journal, plus an additional 30 minutes at the beginning of each week, and an hour at the beginning of every month. “I’d say probably a third of the time I don’t even look at my daily pages, but because I spent that initial time in the morning or late at night envisioning my day it plants the plan in my brain and I’m much more likely to accomplish all the tasks I’m supposed to do,” Hudson said.



I suspect that part of the bullet journal’s unlikely popularity stems from its very physicality—not just because, as Hudson says, that makes it difficult to ignore, but also because it makes the satisfaction of checking off a task, or the shame of not being able to check off a task, that much more immediate and palpable. Writing in a notebook focuses you on what you’re doing in a way that no computer-based activity can. Finally filling a notebook, and filing it away on your shelf next to the others, is a crowning achievement without any digital equivalent.

The bullet journal enthusiasts insist that filling notebooks is about far more than just getting things done or crossing off lists—it’s also about paying attention to, and taking stock of, your life. It’s an act of agency—deciding who you want to be and what you want to do and setting those decisions down in pen on paper where they cannot be deleted or ignored or erased. It’s an act of archiving—recording what you’re thinking, what your goals are, what your handwriting looks like, at a very particular moment in time, and then being able to look back and see just how far you’ve come since you were the 12-year-old who wrote in big pencil letters in a blue plastic spiral-bound homework planner about shoveling snow in a driveway that didn’t exist (and also, of course, being able to see just how much you still have in common with her). It’s this combination of productive, therapeutic, aesthetic, historical, and spiritual elements that makes notebook-keeping such an addictive and potent activity, even—or perhaps especially—in a world of countless productivity apps, online to-do lists, and gamified habit-building tools.

“It’s kind of a meditative process and I think it’s also like envisioning what you want out of life,” Hudson said of writing in her bullet journal. “I’ve probably accomplished more in the past seven months than I have in my life and I think that has to do with writing down my goals. My family and friends are all like, ‘What is this? You’re such a nerd!’ and then they’re like, ‘OK, I’m buying a journal.’”