The Daily Caller, in case you needed more confirmation, is garbage.

The right-wing news site helped unleash a torrent of online bigotry and hatred against Laila Alawa, a Syrian Muslim who runs a blog to elevate the voices of millennial women of all ethnic backgrounds, over a tweet she published in 2014. The tweet reads: “9/11 changed the world for good and there’s not other way to say it. I just hope we keep having open conversations about our differences.” The Daily Caller covered this under the headline: “Syrian immigrant who said 9/11 ‘changed the world for good’ is a homeland security advisor.”

Alawa, who was selected by the Department of Homeland Security to brainstorm solutions for a report called “Countering Violent Extremism,” merely meant that 9/11 had changed the world permanently. But The Daily Caller used the tweet as “proof” that Alawa “has consistently disparaged America, free speech, and white people on social media,” resulting in a flood of hate mail and violent threats against Alawa. Congrats Daily Caller, you’ve managed to sink lower than that listicle of “hot” Syrian refugees.