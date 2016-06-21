In recent days, several prominent anti-E.U. figures have tried to distance themselves from the most toxic aspects of the Leave campaign. Baroness Warsi, former chair of the Conservative Party, went as far as to switch her allegiance to Remain, describing the “hate and xenophobia” of UKIP’s “breaking point” poster as “a step too far.” She has faced Islamophobic abuse online since defecting, and right-wing Breitbart London nicknamed her “Baroness Token.”

Other politicians have stuck to their guns while attempting to emphasize the distinction between the Leave.EU campaign, which Farage is associated with, and the formally distinct Vote Leave campaign, which is supported by most pro-Leave MPs. “That’s not my politics and that’s not my campaign,” former London Mayor Boris Johnson told reporters during a recent tour of fishing ports in East Anglia.

However, last month Leave EU was also accused of stoking prejudice after it claimed continued E.U. membership would put Britons in danger by exposing them to the criminality of Turkish citizens. Turkey isn’t currently part of the E.U., but is keen to negotiate membership, and headlines have warned this means “75 million Turks [are] on course for visa-free travel in EU”—a claim which has been repeated by Leave campaigners. Rather than reaffirm their commitment to the union’s open borders, pro-E.U. politicians responded to these claims by insisting that free movement of people between Turkey and the U.K. is, in the words of Labour MP Chuka Umunna, “not going to happen.” Cameron recently confirmed that he wouldn’t support Turkey joining the E.U. within the next couple of years, but dodged questions on longer-term possibilities.

This sort of tiptoeing around immigration has become common among pro-E.U. politicians. Even the left-wing Labour Party has been guilty of it. Last year, under then-leader Ed Miliband, it produced mugs branded with the words “controls on immigration,” in a much-mocked attempt to woo floating voters. But there are signs of hope. Current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn historically has been skeptical of the E.U. on economic grounds, but now backs Remain. In a recent interview, he angered party centrists by stating that the free movement of people within the E.U. means there can be no upper limit on immigration numbers.

To counter the influence of right-wing media and Nigel Farage’s UKIP, more politicians must follow Conservative MP Gavin Barwell’s lead in arguing that immigration is unambiguously “good for Britain.” The argument is rather straightforward: E.U. migrants are net economic contributors to the U.K. Blaming overstretched and underfunded public services on immigration is an easy option, but the math doesn’t add up. Tax revenue from migrants, the vast majority of whom are of working age, helps Britain meet the health and social-care needs of an aging population. Contrary to claims that E.U. immigration increases unemployment among British citizens, a recent report by the non-partisan International Longevity Centre found that by 2064-65 the nation’s GDP would be 11.4 percent larger with high migration compared to low migration. Suggestions that wages have been depressed appear to be similarly unfounded.

Anti-immigration rhetoric is toxic, but also powerful. It’s essential that pro-E.U. politicians defend immigration with equivalent passion. This will be just as true even if Britain votes on Thursday to remain in the E.U. Indeed, it’s clear that this debate has only just begun.