Donald Trump is the most profane major-party candidate ever to run for president, but his short-term political salvation still lies with the religious right. Even after winning enough delegates in the primaries to become the presumptive Republican nominee, the author of The Art of the Deal is still having a hard time closing the deal, still swatting down talk of a Republican Convention coup and clouded by revelations of his near-total failures in fundraising. Trump desperately needs to convince Republicans to stick with him, and it looks like the glue that he’s settled on is, incongruous as it seems, religious tribalism.

Trump’s Islamophobic response to the Orlando massacre is meeting with a much warmer reception inside the GOP than among the general public. And this week, he’s begun aggressively framing his attacks on Hillary Clinton in religious terms as well. This is Donald Trump’s version of a holy war.

To say that Trump makes an unlikely defender of Christian civilization is to understate the matter considerably. Culturally, he’s further outside the religious mainstream than any American politician ever, even the early Deist presidents. His clumsy attempts to score points with the religious right have often displayed his theological illiteracy: There was the time when he almost put money in a communion plate, or when he seemed to think that Christians regard asking for God’s forgiveness as a sign of failed morality rather than a recognition of our fallen condition.

More broadly, though, everything about Trump is an inversion of traditional Christian morality. Boastfulness? Lewdness? Greed? Contempt for those less fortunate (the “losers and haters” he mocks on Twitter)? Gleeful vindictiveness? He’s the whole package. The vast contradictions inherent in the notion of Trump as Christian champion could be seen in a photo tweeted out by Jerry Falwell Jr. on Tuesday, showing Trump, Falwell, and Falwell’s wife Becki all smiling in fellowship, against a wall at Trump Tower full of framed magazine covers featuring Trump—including one from Playboy, a magazine forbidden on the campus of Falwell’s Liberty University.