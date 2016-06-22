Europe does not suffer from its lamented democratic deficit by accident, but as a consequence of the divergent interests of its most important founding members. France wanted to preserve the cherished French state, and use Europe as a force multiplier for French interests. Germany wanted to preserve the power of the cherished Deutsche Mark, and use Europe as a mechanism for making German power acceptable. Both countries largely got what they wanted—but the price was a set of institutions that was maximally insulated from any electoral rebuke.

This disjunction encouraged Europe’s bureaucrats to understand their job in extravagantly idealistic terms, even when it involved the grubbiest of horse-trading. And once the European idea came to be seen as both necessary and providential, any opposition came to be understood as purely atavistic.

Enter Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, and the campaign to “Leave.” That campaign has been characterized by a variety of demagogic claims, particularly around immigration. But its core message resonates beyond the precincts in which xenophobia holds much sway, because that message is fundamentally about the accountability of institutions. To take the case of immigration, it’s not about who gets to come, but about who gets to decide who gets to come.

It is a mistake to identify the nationalist impulse as exclusively—or even implicitly—about blood and soil. Consider how the 2015 referendum on Scottish independence was understood at the time, and how that compares to how the Brexit is being debated. In both cases, elite opinion lined up in favor of staying together. Not coincidentally, so did the bulk of the economics profession. But few thought of Scotland’s vote as a vote for blood-and-soil nationalism.

This was in part because the Scottish National Party went out of its way to emphasize that it favored a diverse, multicultural Scotland, but also because the case for local control was made in a way that did not implicate an ethnic basis of citizenship. The pro-independence voters wanted Scotland to have control over its own resources, and its own decision-making. They wanted responsive and accountable institutions, and believed they would find those closer to home. And they were willing to pay the likely economic price.

Unlike Donald Trump, Nigel Farage is not up for chief magistrate.

Why is the Leave campaign understood so differently, when the issue of control is even starker? Scotland, after all, had full representation in Westminster, where Parliament is sovereign. It has far more influence over the affairs of the United Kingdom as a whole than Britain is ever likely to have over a united Europe.

Similarly, it’s a mistake to read the significance of the cause exclusively through the character, or even the arguments, of its leader. Unlike Donald Trump, Nigel Farage is not up for chief magistrate. If Leave wins, he will not become prime minister. And far from marking the end of Europe, a British vote to leave could be the blow that finally prompts a rethinking of Europe’s mode of governing.

Comic villains can play a crucial role in bringing about a comic resolution. Cloten plans to murder Leonatus, the hero of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline. He also, with his mother, helps instigate war with Rome over a refusal to pay tribute. But it is that war which brings Leonatus back to the wife whom he had previously thought faithless, and which brings Britain’s proper heirs back to their royal father.

And after victory in their war with Rome, Cymbeline oddly offers tribute to Rome once again. But on reflection, it’s not so odd. Rome has a great deal to offer Britain, but what is offered must be offered in fair exchange, and not as a matter of submission—and that can’t happen without Britain’s successful revolt. Similarly, if the EU’s leaders take Great Britain’s departure to heart, they will work to redress Europe’s democratic deficit, and make its institutions more responsive to Europe’s electorate. If that happens, Britain may discover that joining again makes sense further down the road.