Trailing not far behind were the white supremacists.

The first death threat came on Sunday from a Twitter user named “Warrior Queen,” whose handle is @SupaGoy88 and avatar is a meme of a small girl sporting a goat’s head. “National Socialist,” the bio read. “One more cuck for the tree,” this person tweeted, and because I was still trying to learn about these subcultures, I asked SupaGoy88 what “the tree” meant, and received the answer:

@JYSexton the one you will swing from — Warrior Queen (@SupaGoy88) June 19, 2016

Over the next hour there were two more, including an assessment from “Marijan,” a “European culture & heritage enthusiast” who had added me to his list “Traitorous whites (purge).” He wrote that I was “a real oven-worthy faggot.” Minutes later, @Khazer_Soze (whose Twitter page has since been deleted), told me how fun it would be when “we finally get our boots on your neck.”

There were images, too—sloppy Photoshops and crude, Microsoft Paint-like doodles of a smiling Donald Trump throwing a dead Mexican over his infamous wall, a cartoon frog dressed as a member of ISIS beheading a more-than-happy to die liberal, a toothy progressive pointing to an African-American man and saying “meet my wife’s boyfriend.”

All of it, echoes of the hate I’d seen in Greensboro.

There’s only so much you can do about online harassment. You can block them on Twitter and Facebook, and report them in the hopes they’ll get banned. There is no absolute solution, no one thing that keeps you from living with extra vigilance or keeping an eye peeled for suspicious people. Just last night, sitting at my desk and working on a draft of this very essay, I watched an unfamiliar car circle my house a half dozen times, stopping each lap to idle at the edge of my driveway, before u-turning down the street and pulling into neighbors’ driveways and doing it all over again.

I called the police and installed a top-of-the-line security system. A week ago this would’ve seemed absurd.

Women have a much better understanding of this particular brand of grotesquerie than men do.

Undoubtedly women have a much better understanding of this particular brand of grotesquerie than men do. Since last week, I’ve received emails from those who have suffered similar or worse hells, people who have stumbled onto the radar of some of the web’s ugliest customers. They wrote about their experiences, telling me time and again they were sorry, that they knew exactly what I was going through.

One email came from Laila Alawa, who suffered her own abuse earlier this month after the Daily Caller ran a story titled “Syrian immigrant who said 9/11 ‘changed the world for good’ is a homeland security advisor.” The quote in question originated in a 2014 tweet, but misrepresents her use of “for good,” which, in this instance, was intended to mean “forever.” The trolls didn’t care for such semantic distinctions: Alawa told CNN she’d received a message reading “I hope you die slowly in a pool of pig’s blood.”

Bronwen Dickey, an author who committed the great sin of writing a book advocating for pit bulls, sent me a snapshot from Facebook of a man calling her a “stupid fucking bitch” and hoping she’d be “mauled by a bear.” Since that attack, among others, her publisher has requested additional security at her readings.

There were others, most of them women who didn’t want to go on the record for this story, for fear of being in the trolls’ crosshairs yet again.





Make no mistake, the people behind these harassments, particularly the violent and especially ugly ones, are vile. But just as I had gone to Greensboro to empathize with Trump’s base, I attempted to engage my trolls to glean their motivations. To my surprise, some of them abandoned their attacks and met me halfway.

Since then I’ve been trading messages with people who, only days ago, aggressively questioned my motives and my integrity. They tell me about their children, their jobs, their favorite movies. Chances are we’ll never agree politically, but we can at least have a conversation.

Maybe that’s the antidote to all of this anxiety and fear. Seeing past the names on the screen. Staring into the divide and finding the person on the other side of the machine.