With his long-touted anti-Clinton speech on Wednesday morning, Donald Trump came closer than ever to becoming the polished and restrained candidate that the Republican elite have been longing for. What the world saw was, if not a new Trump, at least a more restrained Trump, sticking to the prepared remarks with occasional ad-libs (which often amounted to just repeating some key words for emphasis.) Thematically, the script was tight. It hit hard on the argument that Hillary Clinton “may be the most corrupt person ever to seek the presidency.” The recycled allegations of corruption—Benghazi, email, Chinese money—were deftly linked to a populist nationalist message about how America is being betrayed by the corporate elite through trade deals that hurt workers. This is a theme that Trump clearly hopes can bring together not just Republican partisans, but also the wider public that remains deeply suspicious of Clinton. At one juncture, he pointedly invited “Bernie Sanders’s voters to join our movement.”

But this new-and-improved Trump is still dragged down by the baggage of the existing Trump. In trying to be “presidential,” Trump is competing with the far more vivid—and convincing—version of himself that was on full display just last week in his speech about the Orlando massacre. Simply put, the more polished he is, the less Trump sounds like himself. And when Trump sounds scripted, he becomes boring.

The free-range Trump is a disorderly but electrifying speaker, hard to ignore. The polished Trump is simply an amateur politician, and a rather inept one at that. He delivered a few good, pithy, prepared lines—none better than, “She gets rich making you poor”—but his longer discussions of Middle Eastern policy and the alleged Clinton Foundation corruption could only be comprehended by an audience of hardcore Clinton haters, the people who adore Sean Hannity and Alex Jones’s InfoWars and view the world as one big conspiracy. The notion that the Obama administration is in league with the Muslim Brotherhood, for instance, is usually found only on the nuttier fringes of American politics, but Trump gave full vent to it, claiming, “She helped force out a friendly regime in Egypt and replace it with the radical Muslim Brotherhood.”



For those who don’t track far-right websites, Trump’s line of logic—on so many subjects—can only mystify. He may be trying to break out of the insular right-wing reality of “the shows,” but he still assumes his audience will be intimately familiar with a view of history that only gets aired on the Republican right. (Jesse Lehrich, who works on rapid response for the Clinton campaign, had some fun with Trump’s conspiracy mongering by tweeting, “I’m Alex Jones, and I hope you’ll make me your president. Thank you.”)