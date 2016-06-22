Bernie Sanders can’t stop not stopping.

Many expected Sanders to concede the election when he gave a “where we go from here” speech last Thursday. But instead of ending his campaign, Sanders began what is apparently something of a farewell tour. He will give another speech in New York this Thursday which also won’t be a concession. Instead, it will be another “where we go from here” speech. Who knows, he could give one every Thursday from now until the convention.

In other Sanders news, he indicated that he and Clinton are still negotiating the terms of his surrender, telling NBC News’s Danny Freeman, “We’re negotiating and negotiation goes two ways.” And he stopped by the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon to take part in a sit-in John Lewis is leading to demand that Congress pass meaningful gun control legislation.