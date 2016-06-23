The 100-question test confronting Boyle’s students is a recent phenomenon. For most of American history, would-be citizens presented their petition to any local, state, or federal court. Judges were given full power of arbitration, charged with determining whether the person was “of good moral character,” demonstrating “an attachment to the principles of the Constitution.” Predictably, interpretations of these criteria varied widely. The twentieth century centralized the procedure, but also brought a much heavier emphasis on surveillance and control. Under the Alien Registration Act of 1940 (also known as the Smith Act), millions of non-citizens were fingerprinted and thousands were taken into custody under suspicions of anti-American associations.

These wartime developments represented a decisive shift in the American immigration model, which had gradually moved from an economic to a national security approach. A glance at the series of government bodies that have overseen immigration captures this evolution with poetic concision: originally handled by the Treasury Department and what was then the Department of Commerce and Labor, immigration was moved to the Department of Justice around World War II, and, in the wake of 9/11, handed over to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Arab women of Beit Al-Maqdis, while largely unaware of this history, keenly feel the impact of the current security-driven environment. “They think we are bad people, crazy people,” says Saada, shaking her head. Despite her nine years in the United States, she feels her place in America has grown only more tenuous since the rise of Trump. Aisha shares this anxiety. “I don’t know what will happen to us if he wins,” she says. “They can’t send us all back, right?” Her question rings like a plea. While these women understand—and share—American outrage at the atrocities of Islamic extremists, they are largely bewildered that so many people appear ready to make sweeping generalizations about Muslims and Arabs. “This killing, this ISIS, is not us!” blurts Saada, her hands flapping and her smile full of pain.

While the political climate has cast a pall on their lives, the women try to keep their sights set on what drew them to America in the first place: political freedom, economic opportunity, reprieve from violence. Sutrallah keeps her focus tight, carefully navigating the demands of American parenthood: parent-teacher conferences, doctor visits, grocery shopping, balancing the family budget. Her husband works in a Queens convenience store with two other Yemeni men, and the family splits his earnings between their own expenses and remittances to family back home.

Even after eleven years in the country, Sutrallah admits that she is not yet at home here. While she is vivacious among her Arabic-speaking peers, she is ashamed of her imperfect English, and seldom ventures outside her Bay Ridge enclave—a choice many of her similarly insecure classmates share. This sense of alienation sparks nostalgia for the communal living and familiar customs of Yemen. Despite the turmoil, she says, people in her hometown looked out for one another. “Everyone knows each other there, and everyone helps each other,” she recalls. “You are never alone.” On lonely days in Brooklyn, Sutrallah consoles herself that she is helping ensure a “better future” for her children, who, she boasts, speak “100 percent American English.”

Shura, a fellow Yemeni and Sutrallah’s classmate, is also thrilled that her children will grow up “a part of America”—but she’s not ruling herself out, either. “I want to make American friends, inshallah, when my English is better,” the 23-year-old tells me. “I think we could learn a lot from each other.” Arriving early for her lessons in a rustle of black gauze, Shura’s dark eyes harbor a spark so distinctive that I am able to recognize her even when, on the occasion a man is present, she pulls her niqab across her nose and mouth. While it’s been less than a year since she arrived in the United States, Shura has an instinctive grasp of English and can already hold simple conversations with volunteers from the Arab-American Association of New York. When we chat about her transition to the United States, though, we speak in Arabic, allowing her speech to match her soaring enthusiasm.

Sarah Aziza

“Most of the people we meet here are really kind.” (Shura uses the Arabic word “lateef,” which connotes goodness of heart, wholesomeness, and beauty.) Shura arrived in New York City with her husband and infant just as the autumn air began to chill. When snow fell, she was enchanted. “I’d never seen it, except in movies,” she says. “We were all at the window the first day, taking pictures to send to our family in Yemen. We said, ‘See, the whole world is white! And beautiful!’ Subhanallah—glory to God.”

For now, Shura is concentrating on her language skills, but her aspirations extend far beyond Beit Al-Maqdis. “I want to go to college,” she repeats, frequently. She would like to work in translation, she says, in order to “help other Arabs in America, because it is very hard for them when they don’t speak the language.” She gestures with her hand, mime-like, as if pressing up against a solid wall. “Language keeps us apart from people. We want to speak. I want to say ... but I don’t know how.” Shura’s hands fall, palms up, on her lap. A moment later, she adds, in English, “It makes me feel ... stupid.”

While naturalization is an often graceless process, the women of Beit Al-Maqdis are still eager to praise their new country. One frequent point of admiration is American law enforcement, especially for those who left behind neighborhoods run by vigilantes or government thugs. “You don’t have to be afraid of police here,” remarks one Egyptian woman. “Back home, if you are taken by the police, that’s it—maybe you’ll never come back.” Shura nods, adding, “In America, if someone takes your rights—you can go to the courts. The law protects you.” When, during a citizenship lesson, Boyle touches on religious freedom, Sutrallah chimes in, saying, “This is good, very good.” Later, she remarks, “In Yemen, I only knew Muslims. Here, you meet all kinds of people: Jews, Christians, people with no religion. And this is good. Didn’t God make us all?”

Similarly, many of the women at Beit Al-Maqdis speak with delight about their expanded horizons. “In Yemen, many people don’t like their girls to go to school, and women don’t leave the house much,” says Shura, grinning, “but here, you have the right to go out, and move around, and do anything!” Sutrallah challenges Shura, reminding her that not all families in Yemen restrict their daughters—“just some of the tough-minded people, the uneducated ones. The ones who don’t understand Islam correctly.” Saada is conflicted, and wonders: What do young American children do, when their mothers are at work all day? On the issue of employment, the class is divided; about half of the women at Beit Al-Maqdis say they hope to attain higher education and find jobs—social work, nursing, teaching, and childcare are among the most common goals.

Standing across from Sutrallah’s cramped desk, Boyle returns to question number three. “What are the first three words of the Constitution?”



Sutrallah hesitates, and her comrades erupt into a chorus of unsolicited assistance. “Con-stit-ushon! Distoor,” offers one, translating the word to Arabic. “Yiiiii, sister,” murmurs another, “What did she say?” Sutrallah begins to laugh helplessly, cupping small fingers over her mouth and sending thin bangles jingling down her black-sleeved arms. Boyle switches to Arabic, addressing Sutrallah in the lilting Cairo accent she picked up during her doctoral research in Egypt. “La itkhaefi—don’t get nervous. Listen carefully.” Sutrallah and her companions do listen—with painful concentration—as she scrawls the answer on the whiteboard: “We The People.” Those who can read English squint, mouthing the words, while the rest wait to hear their teacher repeat orally: “We. The. People.”

Hunching in their undersized chairs, contemplating America’s founding document, the women are caught up in the moment, forgetting the often hostile landscape they will have to negotiate once they leave the mosque. They are practicing the letter “p,” a sound not heard in the Arabic language. Having grimaced and laughed through many failed attempts, most of the women have now mastered the consonant—and it’s an important one.

“P-Pea-poll.” They repeat after Boyle. “We. The. Pea-poll.” Boyle gives high-fives. Encouraged, they continue their chorus. “We. The. Pea-poll. Yiii, tamam! [alright!]”