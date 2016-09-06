Could the closing of ITT Tech mark the beginning of end of the for-profit college?

ITT Technical Institute announced Tuesday morning it will close all of its campuses, displacing some 40,000 students and eliminating the jobs of most of its 8,000 employees. To many this isn’t much of a surprise.

Last year the CEO and CFO of the college were charged with fraud. And like many other for-profit colleges, the school earned much of its cash from federal student aid, which just last month had been cut off to new students.

The end of ITT Tech and similar for-profit colleges such as Corinthian Colleges, which closed in 2015, and Trump University, which is still at the center of several lawsuits, is long overdue. For-profit colleges have come under fire for their poor performance and willingness to profit off of students, who leave with a worthless degree and massive debt.