In the four months-plus since President Obama requested $1.9 billion in funding for mosquito control, research into vaccines, and public-education programs about Zika, more than 2,200 Americans have been stricken with the virus, which causes multiple birth defects, including babies being born with abnormally small heads. Yet Republicans have consistently resisted approving an emergency Zika response.

The story of what they finally did pass is telling: In this supposedly “do-nothing” Republican Congress, this is how things get done. The House and Senate attached competing versions of Zika funding, both inadequate to what federal health agencies believe necessary, to a Military Construction and Veterans Administration appropriations bill. The Senate offered $1.1 billion and the House just $622 million. The House and Senate reconciled the differences in a conference report, negotiated entirely by Republicans without Democratic input, which was seemingly constructed to include the worst elements of each version.

Despite Zika clearly being a public health emergency, Congress did not provide emergency funding, but instead raided other programs for public health.

The good news is that the higher level of Zika funding, $1.1 billion, was put into the final bill. That’s still $800 million less than the president’s request, but it could have been lower. The rest of the news is bad: Almost all the Zika funding, $750 million, will be offset with spending cuts. Despite Zika clearly being a public health emergency, Congress did not provide emergency funding, but instead raided other parts of the budget—namely, other programs for public health.

The offsets include $107 million from emergency funding to prevent Ebola—stealing from one public health crisis to pay for another. Ebola has not been fully contained, and now the United States will have less money to assist that effort. Another $100 million comes from the Department of Health and Human Services, and the largest money source, $543 million, cuts the Affordable Care Act’s transition fund for U.S. territories to stand up health insurance exchanges. Democrats add that the precedent being set here—of paying for emergencies like Zika with offsets, which is not normally done—will make it harder to quickly deliver money after a flood or an earthquake.

But that’s not all. Republicans took advantage of a bill with Zika funding, something Democrats desperately want (as should all Americans), to lard up the legislation with nakedly partisan riders. The appropriations bill restricts Zika funding from going to Planned Parenthood birth-control services. Zika can be sexually transmitted, and Planned Parenthood is often the only facility offering birth control in Zika-affected communities. So this puts women at risk of infection and their babies at deeper risk.