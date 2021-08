Yesterday, the campaign to “Leave” the European Union won over “Remain” by a hair-splitting 51 percent to 49 percent. This morning, it looks like some Leave voters might be experiencing buyer’s remorse:

With leave voters in Manchester for BBCNews -most told us they woke up thinking "what have I done?" & didn't actually expect the uk to leave — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) June 24, 2016

Leave voter on BBC: "I'm shocked & worried. I voted Leave but didn't think my vote would count - I never thought it would actually happen." — Laura Topham (@LauraTopham) June 24, 2016

According to polling, they’re not alone. Seven in ten voters expected a victory for Remain, including 54 percent of those who voted to Leave. It’s likely that some who voted to leave were looking to send a message, thinking their votes wouldn’t actually matter. But they certainly did.