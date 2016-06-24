Under duress, Macmillan became a reluctant aspirant to European status. But even so, in his 1973 memoirs he insisted there was a vast “temperamental and intellectual” difference between “Anglo-Saxons” and Europeans. According to Macmillan, “[T]he continental tradition likes to reason a priori from the top downwards, from the general principles to the practical application…The Anglo-Saxon likes to argue a posteriori from the bottom upwards, from practical experience.”

Given this attitude, it’s not surprising that Charles de Gaulle twice vetoed British entry in the EU, in 1963 and 1967, arguing that the Anglo-Saxons were incapable of becoming “good Europeans.” De Gaulle also gave expression to a fundamental difference between England and the continent: “England in effect is insular, she is maritime, she is linked through her interactions, her markets and her supply lines to the most diverse and often the most distant countries; she pursues essentially industrial and commercial activities, and only slight agricultural ones. She has, in all her doings, very marked and very original habits and traditions.”

In rejecting Britain, De Gaulle took the brutal line: “It’s not me, it’s you.”

There has also been a counter-tradition of seeing Britain as part of Europe. Prime Minister Edward Heath, who led the UK into the EU in 1973, said, “We are part of Europe by geography, tradition, history, culture, and civilization. We shall continue to work with our friends in Europe for the true unity and strength of this continent.”

The roots of the current crisis lies in the fact that Heath’s views have never taken hold. The older suspicion of Europe has not gone away. Most citizens of the United Kingdom don’t think of themselves as Europeans. Even David Cameron, the outgoing prime minister who was the most prominent campaigner to keep Britain in the EU, sees the relationship as largely a transactional one: “Our geography has shaped us, and shapes us today. We are special, different, unique. ...We have always seen the European Union as a means to an end—the way to boost our prosperity and help anchor peace and stability across the European continent—but we don’t see it as an end in itself.”