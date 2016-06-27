The year between the launch of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union was enough time for conservative elites to divide themselves between Trump supporters and apologists, on the one hand, and Trump renouncers on the other.

It was not long enough, however, to occasion a broader rethinking of the conservative style in American politics that Trump epitomizes.

Movement conservatism thrived for decades in America on the strength of appeals to white resentment, until Trump proved the strategy could be hijacked in service of a populist and more explicitly racist agenda. Now, confronted with a foreign campaign of racial agitation thinly disguised as anti-establishment populism, many of Trump’s most ardent conservative critics—including opinion writers like Rich Lowry and activists like Erick Erickson—have nevertheless embraced the Brexit and celebrated its destabilizing victory. As in past domestic political battles, conservative elites have made peace with xenophobes and provided cover to them as allies of convenience in pursuit of a shared cultural or ideological goal.

As a snapshot of the conservative psyche, this is sobering. It’s a reminder that the damage Trump has done to the conservative movement might not ultimately motivate conservatives to embrace a less resentful style of politics. Conservatives may be chastened by Trump himself, but apparently not enough to wean themselves off of Trumpism as a political method.