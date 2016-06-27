For book readers, the fear that Season 6 would ruin everything turned out to be misplaced. Most of the big spoilers fell well within the mainstream of A Song of Ice and Fire fan theories—they might as well have revived Jon Snow in the first episode and got it over with. But the show has altered, merged, or outright erased so many plotlines that, even when it ventured into shocking new territory, the path it took to get there was so unrecognizable as to alter the event itself. Rickon Stark may not be a major player in whatever endgame George R.R. Martin has envisioned, but he’s not going to die because he was too stupid to serpentine.

This is where it’s important to look at how the meat pie got made. The same ruthless efficiency that allowed Game of Thrones to go leaps and bounds ahead of the books marked a meaningful break with the underlying narrative. Game of Thrones was always a show written in blood, but in Season 6, Benioff and Weiss swapped Ramsay’s flaying knife for the Hound’s wood axe. Opulent violence—once a jarring, but necessary mainstay of the story they were attempting to adapt—became a blunt narrative instrument to advance that story forward.

One problem with deploying bloodshed out of expediency is that it is a crude tool. Having devoted seasons to peeling back the profound social, economic, and cultural chaos political upheaval creates, the show extricates Dany from Mereen by killing two slave masters and burning down a ship. Now Daario Naharis, a swaggering penis with a sword arm, is expected to facilitate a transition to self-rule in a city miraculously cleansed of its ancient hatreds.

George R.R. Martin catches flak—and more than a few death threats—for the perceived excesses of his writing. But Benioff and Wise are not merely correcting for Martin’s indulgence, as you could argue in the case of the Sand Snakes’ seamless coup in Dorne, a plot line that went around in circles in the books. Benioff and Wise are also correcting for their own. Margaery Tyrell doesn’t get a point-of-view chapter in the books. The talent for machination that defines her on the show is only implied in the text. Game of Thrones was smart to flesh her character out—it found a rose, as it were, between the lines of Martin’s books. Then it roasted her alive, along with the High Sparrow, to clear the decks and justify her husband’s suicide.

Of the many deaths that accrued over the course of the season, like corpses piling up in the mud outside the gates of Winterfell, Hodor’s alone was transcendent. We had mourned heroic sacrifices (Summer the direwolf had made one just moments before) and seen sympathetic characters endure the grizzly consequences of careless mistakes (Ned Stark set the early standard in that category). But Hodor’s end combined the visceral spectacle of him being torn to shreds by ice skeletons with a series of dizzying metaphysical questions about whether he had chosen to sacrifice himself at all.