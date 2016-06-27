Don DeLillo isn’t on Twitter and will never be on Twitter.

No — Don DeLillo (@DonDeLilloZeroK) June 27, 2016

This, of course, is not really Don DeLillo, who is 79 years old, writes on a typewriter, and clearly does not give a shit about social media. A spokesperson for Scribner, DeLillo’s publisher, confirmed that it was a hoax.

DeLillo has been the subject of hoaxes before. In 2014, someone pretended to be DeLillo on Facebook and said they were crowdsourcing a story. And Tommasso Debenedetti, an Italian “journalist” and attention enthusiast, has impersonated him at least twice before online, just as he has with dozens of other writers, including Alice Munro and Philip Roth. Judging by non-native English speaker-isms like “I close my account” and the fact that Debenedetti is the only person who still does hoaxes as unconvincing as this one in 2016, the safe money is that this is another Debenedetti joint—let’s hope it’s the last one. (Update: Debenedetti has confirmed to me that he is behind the account.)

