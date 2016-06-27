Here’s Hillary Clinton acknowledging her Warren-for-VP conundrum.

After watching Clinton campaign with Elizabeth Warren in Ohio Monday, it’s difficult to visualize her spending the next four months headlining a bunch of sleepy rallies with Tim Kaine, who lacks Warren’s charisma and legions of enthusiastic fans.

Clinton herself seemed to acknowledge this conundrum with a very intentional nod to Warren’s signature issue, which played like a Rorschach test for interpreting Clinton’s thought process as she considers who to select as her running mate.

After beating Donald Trump, Clinton and Warren (excuse me, “Elizabeth”) “will take a day off* for the inauguration**,” and then get to work on legislation to ease student debt (again, Warren’s signature issue) as a top tier Democratic priority.