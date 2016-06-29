Above all, Crosby is unequivocal in asserting that her paralysis is a tragedy, that it has lessened her life. This assertion of grief for her disabled body actually places Crosby in opposition to the views of many disability activists, who in recent years have encouraged the celebration of disabled bodies and argued that disability is a socially constructed status. This line of thought that has linked work in the field of disability studies to that of queer and feminist thinkers, who celebrate difference among marginalized groups and resist assimilation to mainstream standards of living. Pain, in the parlance of these thinkers, can be understood as formative, as illuminating, or as containing its own truths and forms of pleasure. As Carolyn Heilbrun has written, feminist autobiography “tends to find beauty even in pain and transform grief into spiritual acceptance.” Crosby refuses to do this. Her response to her quadriplegia is dismay, frustration, and rage.

And so Crosby’s A Body Undone can read like a litany of rejections of all the people she might be understood to be. She is emphatically not the morally enlightened quadriplegic, not the person whose suffering can be made into a vessel for other people’s metaphors. Her book’s drama lies in trying to decode who she really is.

Towards the end of A Body Undone, Crosby crystalizes her reading of her life by defining it in genre terms. She argues that conventional narratives of disability—the kind that preach distancing oneself from the bereaved former life, moving towards accommodation and acceptance, and harnessing pain in the service of personal growth—tend to follow the trajectory of Victorian realism, the genre she built her academic career around. “Realism progresses through chronologically sequential time toward a knowable future, and creates an imagined world you find continuous with your own.” Crosby recalls her partner reading Middlemarch aloud to her in the hospital, how she quipped at Janet, “Of course you have to start with the preface!”

But this idea of narrative sequence is contradicted by Crosby’s own experience of paralyzed life, an experience characterized by incommunicability, powerlessness, and loss of chronological momentum. She claims that her life is instead following the patterns of a horror story, where “the boundary between the real and the fictive, the interpretations of experience by the audience and the characters, is continually drawn and effaced.” It can’t be communicated, it can’t be interpreted. She characterizes her paralyzed life as one of generalized fear and pain, detached her from the realm of the ordinary.

A Body Undone is a messy book, and it’s not entirely a good one. There are parts that seem meandering, distracted, or misguided—one chapter, bizarrely, is dedicated to biographies of Crosby’s dogs, including a Labrador she had in graduate school named “Shameless Hussy.” It might be most generous to say that in its formal clumsiness, the book is a portrait of a real mind at work.

But like a lot of memoirs, A Body Undone is less interesting for the thoughts that it contains than for the gesture that Crosby made in writing it. If, as Heilburn asserts, a woman writes her own life by living it, then Crosby’s accident took away much of her capacity for authorship; it made her at once less capable of dictating the plot of her life and more vulnerable to other people’s wrong understandings of it. Her memoir acts as both an analysis of her life before the accident and an attempt to reclaim her right to dictate what will come after it. It is a way of saying No, it’s not like that; it’s like this.

Still, Crosby’s accident, and the fact of bodily vulnerability that it emphasizes, make this effort feel partial, endangered. How much do we really control our own lives if fate or accident can always intervene to kill us, to paralyze us, or just to change our plans? Before she was paralyzed, Crosby was awake to bodily joys—she loved to flirt, drink wine, exercise, and fuck. These are quotidian pleasures, but they are important ones, the kind that structure and animate our lives. Her accident took them away from her in a matter of seconds. Crosby is not an emotionally manipulative writer: She wants her readers to understand her pain, not to pity it. But I wept when I reached the part of the book where she reprints a poem that Nelson wrote about her, titled “Morning En Route to the Hospital:”