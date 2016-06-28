Labour is in total disarray.

If Britain had a coherent opposition party, now would be an opportune time to seize on the instability wrought by the Tories in holding a referendum on the country’s membership in the European Union. Instead, Labourites are seizing the opportunity to get rid of leader Jeremy Corbyn, who just lost a vote of confidence quite badly:

Corbyn says he’s not going anywhere, calling on “Labour party members, trade unionists, and MPs to unite behind my leadership at a critical time for our country.” Corbyn notes that he has the support of Labour voters, even if his colleagues in Parliament don’t think much of him. But it is still likely that he will face a leadership challenge, which means more division for the foreseeable future.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, are themselves in disarray. Boris Johnson appears poised to take the helm, but he is only just now coming to terms with the fact that Brexit is a real thing, not merely a way for him to position himself as a right-wing challenger to David Cameron. The only person who has emerged as a forceful, decisive leader in this crisis is Nicola Sturgeon, the head of the Scottish National Party, which happens to be the only party in which constituents and elected officials appear to be on the same page.