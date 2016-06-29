Jeremy Corbyn can’t get no respect.

His shadow cabinet has abandoned him. His party wants him out. And this morning, David Cameron, who last week set a new ignominious standard for career-ending political defeats, used a session of Prime Minister’s Questions to get in Corbyn’s face for refusing to resign his post as leader of Labour. “It might be in my party’s interest for him to sit there, but it’s not in the national interest,” Cameron said. He then turned to Corbyn to declare, “For heaven’s sake man, GO.”

Of course, this just makes it all the more difficult for Corbyn to resign. But it is a testament to the weakness of Corbyn’s position that even David Cameron feels he can stomp all over him.