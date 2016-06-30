Last Friday, Ben Sasse, the junior senator from Nebraska, returned to his family home in Fremont after a bruising Congressional session. “Wife met me at door shouting: ‘@HormelFoods has a new No-Nitrates Bacon!!’” he tweeted. “I’m sad I’ve never made her this happy.” It was a typically savvy bit of positioning from Sasse. Fremont is home to the second-largest Hormel plant in the United States, after the flagship site in Austin, Minnesota, and the tweet was virtually an endorsement of what the company expects to be the best-selling part of its recently reintroduced “Natural Choice” line of products. In fact, in May, Hormel raised its second quarter earnings projections on the strength of forecasted sales of the ready-to-eat pork line, which is billed as an “honest product made with clean ingredients.”



Yesterday, however, the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), a non-profit that uses the legal system to fight for animal rights, filed suit against Hormel Foods in Washington, D.C., alleging that the company’s claims that its “Natural Choice products are natural, clean, and wholesome are materially false and misleading.” The suit further alleges that “All animals raised and slaughtered for Hormel’s product lines, regardless of whether they ultimately become Natural Choice products are raised on industrial, pharmaceutical-dependent factory farms. The animals are raised completely indoors in abusive conditions and given hormones, antibiotics, and other drugs. All animals are sent to the same processing facilities, where they are slaughtered in the same inhumane way.” In fact, the suit points to Hormel’s own literature showing that the back meat for a “Natural Choice” pork loin, for example, may come from the same pig as belly meat packaged as conventional Hormel bacon. “This is a far cry from what reasonable consumers believe ‘natural’ to mean.” A representative from Hormel responded to a query about the lawsuit, noting that the USDA’s Safety and Inspection service had “specifically reviewed and approved the labels” for Hormel Natural Choice branded products. “We stand behind our labeling and advertising and intend to vigorously defend ourselves.” Such sentiments only show the flaws in the existing regulatory system, further incentive for the suit.

The suit follows on a survey conducted by Consumer Reports last year, asking meat buyers what they thought they were getting when they picked up a package labeled “natural” at the grocery counter. The majority thought it meant that no growth promoters, such as hormones, had been used; that no antibiotics were administered to the animals; that their feed contained no GMOs; that the animals were free-range; and that no artificial ingredients or colors had been added in processing the meat. The report also found that more than 80 percent of consumers buying “natural” meat products were doing so because they were concerned about overuse of antibiotics and the mistreatment of animals in industrial farming facilities.

ALDF says that none of those consumer expectations are being met by Hormel’s Natural Choice products. They also argue that Hormel’s use of “nitrate-free”—the change that got Senator Sasse’s wife so excited—is misleading. According to the ALDF complaint, the label claim is based on the use of a process that injects Natural Choice products with cultured celery juice powder or similar plant-based powders that are high in sodium nitrate. The “cultured” part means that the celery powder is mixed with a lactic acid starter culture, says to the suit, which converts sodium nitrate to sodium nitrite. And—voila!—“nitrate-free.” “There is nothing natural about the way Hormel produces its products,” Kelsey Eberly, staff attorney at the ALDF, told me. “Not the way the animals are raised, fed, or treated, nor the processing of the meat.”