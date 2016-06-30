Is Puerto Rico finally getting a “lifeline”? Not so fast.

After years of nobody in Washington particularly caring what happens to Puerto Rico once its precarious financial situation finally unravels, Congress has passed a bipartisan bill (referred to as PROMESA) to address a debt of $70 billion. The president is expected to sign quickly.

Puerto Rico has defaulted three times already, but July 1 is an especially serious deadline for general obligation bonds. So PROMESA would seem to come just in the nick of time, and it’s been referred to in the media as a “lifeline.”

But PROMESA provides zero funding for Puerto Rico to actually pay off its debt (a lot of which it owes to risk-seeking American hedge funds). Instead, the bill prevents bondholders from filing more lawsuits against Puerto Rico, and calls for an oversight board to come up with a “plan.”