Anti-Trump Conservatives Are Putting Power Over Principle

This past spring, when defeating Trump was still mathematically possible, #NeverTrump was a worthy endeavor, intended to convince Republican voters not to make a grievous mistake. After having failed to convince those voters, and then failed to convince GOP leaders—like RNC chairman Reince Priebus, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—to disclaim the winner of their primary, one #NeverTrump faction still believes the party should wrangle its way into power anyhow, despite the dysfunction Trump has revealed.

Prediction: 2016 GOP MVP will be @Reince, who steps up, ensures open convention, saves party from Trump and produces ticket that wins in Nov — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 21, 2016 A political party has no obligation to go down to defeat in order to satisfy a minority faction of the party's voters. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 29, 2016

There is no recognition here of the many ways Republicans and conservative media enabled Trump before he declared his candidacy, or of the steps they’ve taken since he clinched the nomination to ratify his victory. In this view, Trump is a freak affliction who sent millions of voters into a fugue state, and, through the sheer force of his presence, is keeping them there. If he can be gotten rid of, then his malign effect will be forgotten.

The convention-coup fantasists studiously omit from their analysis any recognition that Republicans have pandered to this Trumpian plurality for the past eight years. And they blind themselves to the fact that, after Trump won, party leaders like Priebus made their peace with him. Or, at least, they adopt the convenient premise that endorsing Trump speaks in no way to the character of the people who have done it—the people who would run Congress if Republicans were to salvage this election somehow.

Not everyone on the right thinks this is such a superficial problem.

It’s exceedingly strange to cite George Will—whose chief contribution to civic life in recent years has been to serve as a chin-stroking statesman for climate change denial—as an avatar of good sense. But his response to Trump’s victory has been clear-eyed and largely principled. Not only does he regard Trump as an unacceptable nominee, but he argues that the debased Republican officials who’ve endorsed Trump have discredited themselves as fit public servants, too.