Anti-Trump Conservatives Are Putting Power Over Principle

Prediction: 2016 GOP MVP will be @Reince, who steps up, ensures open convention, saves party from Trump and produces ticket that wins in Nov — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 21, 2016 A political party has no obligation to go down to defeat in order to satisfy a minority faction of the party's voters. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 29, 2016

There is no recognition here of the many ways Republicans and conservative media enabled Trump before he declared his candidacy, or of the steps they’ve taken since he clinched the nomination to ratify his victory. In this view, Trump is a freak affliction who sent millions of voters into a fugue state, and, through the sheer force of his presence, is keeping them there. If he can be gotten rid of, then his malign effect will be forgotten.

Bill Kristol’s camp sees Trump as a freak affliction who has sent millions of voters into a fugue state.





The convention-coup fantasists studiously omit from their analysis any recognition that Republicans have pandered to this Trumpian plurality for the past eight years. And they blind themselves to the fact that, after Trump won, party leaders like Priebus made their peace with him. Or, at least, they adopt the convenient premise that endorsing Trump speaks in no way to the character of the people who have done it—the people who would run Congress if Republicans were to salvage this election somehow.

Not everyone on the right thinks this is such a superficial problem.