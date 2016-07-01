What Explains the NRA’s Benghazi Ad?

Only at the very end of the ad, underneath a large TRUMP 2016 banner, do you see the seal of the National Rifle Association: an eagle perched precariously on two crossed muskets. And then it dawns on you: That was the first reference to guns or gun rights in the whole commercial. The NRA is advertising about something else.



This seems unaccountably odd. The NRA has been a major player in the political ad wars for years, ramping up its efforts after 2010, when the Supreme Court lifted the restrictions on how much outside groups could devote to political campaigns. According to The Trace, the NRA spent almost $32 million to elect politicians friendly to the gun lobby in 2014 and to pummel imperiled Democrats in the Senate and House, almost always for some version of wanting to “take your guns.”



With Trump struggling to raise the money he needs to compete on the air, the NRA’s ad dollars could have more impact in 2016 than ever before in a presidential race. The Mark Geist spot—which will cost $2 million to air on cable and in Colorado, Ohio, Nevada, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania—is the largest outside expenditure thus far for Trump; in fact, it exceeds the Trump campaign’s $1.3 million total cash-on-hand at last report. Clinton had dramatically outspent Trump on the airwaves since the campaign moved into general-election mode, pummeling him for encouraging violence at his rallies and for implying that his Scottish golf course would profit from the Brexit. On June 21, Kantar Media found that in the past week Clinton and her allies had run 7,829 ads. Trump’s side had run a meager 67.