What Explains the NRA’s Benghazi Ad?

The ad opens with Mark Geist walking through Arlington National Cemetery, dressed in a crisp collared shirt. He’s been identified only as a Marine Corps veteran, but some viewers will undoubtably recognize him on sight. Geist was a member of the security team that rescued 25 Americans in the 2012 attacks on the American compound in Benghazi. Two years later, his story was chronicled in the book, 13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi, which has since been turned into a blockbuster film. Now, he is starring in a strange new commercial hammering Hillary Clinton in key swing states across the country.



“A lot of people say they’re not going to vote this November because their candidate didn’t win,” Geist says. “Well, I know some people who won’t be voting this year either.” Rows and rows of white marble tombstones at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia start going in and out of focus on screen. (Quite a lot of them, considering that only four Americans died in the Benghazi attack.)

“Hillary as president? No thanks.” Geist glowers. “I served in Benghazi. My friends didn’t make it. They did their part. Do yours.”

Only at the very end of the ad, underneath a large TRUMP 2016 banner, do you see the seal of the National Rifle Association: an eagle perched precariously on two crossed muskets. And then it dawns on you: That was the first reference to guns or gun rights in the whole commercial. The NRA is advertising about something else.



This seems unaccountably odd. The NRA has been a major player in the political ad wars for years, ramping up its efforts after 2010, when the Supreme Court lifted the restrictions on how much outside groups could devote to political campaigns. According to The Trace, the NRA spent almost $32 million to elect politicians friendly to the gun lobby in 2014 and to pummel imperiled Democrats in the Senate and House, almost always for some version of wanting to “take your guns.”

