Skip Navigation
Alex Shephard/

Is the media’s dream of a contested Republican convention finally dead?

Jeff Swensen/Getty

A convention coup has seemed incredibly unlikely ever since Donald Trump locked up the nomination in early May. Trump won the nomination outright by any metric—stopping him would surely disenfranchise a substantial portion of the Republican electorate—but that hasn’t stopped many from dreaming. As recently as mid-June, there was still talk of an insurrection in Cleveland.

But stopping Donald Trump from accepting the Republican nomination would require the RNC’s rules committee to be stacked with #NeverTrump conservatives. But Politico reports that is far from the case: “At least 72 members of the [112-member] panel intend to smooth Trump’s path to the nomination—not hinder it.” RIP Contested Republican Convention, Feburary 2016-July 2016.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.  

Read More:
Politics, Donald Trump, RNC 2016, Election 2016