Gay Talese and the Problem With New Journalism

From the beginning, the books and articles of the New Journalism attracted criticism. Often, like urban legends, they sounded too good to be true. Truman Capote insisted that every word of In Cold Blood was precisely accurate, but doubters appeared. How could we be sure that so-and-so, now dead, said just those words to so-and-so, now also dead? And in The Right Stuff, how could Wolfe understand the unexpected feelings on a certain occasion of, say, Lyndon Johnson, a man not known for his habit of passing on the details of his inner life? Weren’t the events that occurred before Norman Mailer’s delighted eyes just a little too convenient from the standpoint of the storyteller? And as the years passed, more and more cracks began appearing. John Hersey, who was considered a precursor of the New Journalists for his book Hiroshima, wrote a lengthy critique of Wolfe’s The Right Stuff and concluded that much of it was imagined. Capote’s work, too, was increasingly scrutinized, and found to be full of material that could only have been made up by the author. When Wolfe was asked about this sort of criticism, he shrugged it off, as if it didn’t matter. On the one hand, the New Journalists preached a doctrine of truth shaped like fiction; on the other, they frequently seemed to acknowledge that the truth was being mixed, from time to time, with fiction.

But if the likes of Capote could get away with passing off their fiction as non-fiction in the past, it has become harder in the age of digital media. A search for Ryszard Kapuściński, one of the forefathers of New Journalism, instantly produces articles questioning the veracity of his reporting. A stray remark by Jonathan Franzen at a literary festival that David Foster Wallace fabricated some of his non-fiction work ricochets around the internet. And now we all know about Gay Talese, possibly dooming his book before it even comes out.



Fulford’s analysis also helps us understand that Talese’s problem isn’t just a failure of due diligence. Like other New Journalists, Talese found a story that was too good to be true, one that not only offered a window into sexual deviancy, but also resonated with his own lifetime of experience as a participant-observer. When he visited Foos, Talese became implicated in Foos’s acts by joining in a voyeuristic session. In the New Yorker excerpt, it’s clear that Talese sees Foos as a kind of mirror to his own practices as a reporter. “Most journalists are restless voyeurs who see the warts on the world, the imperfections in people and places,” Talese wrote in The Kingdom and the Power.

Foos was a doppelganger who led Talese astray, since Foos himself had the worst tendencies of New Journalism. To put it another way, when Talese started off as a reporter for the Times in the 1950s, his dream was to bring to journalism the style and narrative powers of F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway. But in his last work, Talese has inadvertently written journalism that belongs to a different literary tradition, one created by Henry James and Ford Madox Ford and Vladimir Nabokov: the tale told by an unreliable narrator.