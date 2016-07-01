Gay Talese and the Problem With New Journalism

Gay Talese is living through every journalist’s nightmare. Since 1980, he’s been researching, off and on, the life of Gerald Foos, a Colorado hotel owner who claims to have spied on his guests for decades. Talese’s book on Foos, based on interviews with the hotelier and his diaries, is set to be released this month. But on the eve of publication of a book nearly four decades in the making, it turns out that Foos lied to Talese about basic parts of his story. Among the major facts Talese got wrong in The Voyeur’s Motel: Foos didn’t own the motel for an eight-year stretch in the 1980s and his son had not lived in an apartment later occupied by mass shooter James Holmes. An excerpt in The New Yorker already made clear that Talese knew Foos wasn’t perfectly reliable, but the extent of his fabrications seemed far beyond what Talese imagined.

Confronted with evidence of Foos’s deception by The Washington Post, Talese seemed devastated. “I should not have believed a word he said,” Talese, the author of classic works such as The Kingdom and the Power, said. “I’m not going to promote this book,” he added. “How dare I promote it when its credibility is down the toilet?” Talese also told the Post, “The source of my book, Gerald Foos, is certifiably unreliable. He’s a dishonorable man, totally dishonorable. ... I know that. ... I did the best I could on this book, but maybe it wasn’t good enough.” (He has since tempered his initial statements, saying that he is “not disavowing the book.”)

Talese’s problems are largely his own fault. Having spent decades researching the story, it’s inexcusable that he didn’t nail down basic facts that undermine the major source of his book. But there’s a broader way to look at the Talese scandal. Because of classic works like his Esquire article “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold,” Talese is regarded as one of the pioneers of New Journalism, a movement in the 1960s in which writers like Truman Capote, Norman Mailer, Tom Wolfe, and Joan Didion brought the techniques of fiction to reporting. New Journalism has long been bedeviled by the very problem that has now entangled Talese: the tendency for fact and fiction to merge when novelistic narrative methods are applied to reporting.

New Journalism emerged out of a dual crisis for both journalism and fiction in the 1950s. In journalism, the hegemony of a New York Times-style, view-from-nowhere objectivity led to the exclusion of non-elite voice. In literary fiction, the dominance of bourgeois domestic realism, promulgated by influential writing programs at the University of Iowa and elsewhere, led to novels that excluded social concerns. New Journalism offered a solution to the problems of both realms, allowing newspaper hands like Talese, who got his start at the Times, to work in a less arid voice, while also allowing novelists like Mailer and Didion to write about the social upheavals engulfing America in the 1960s, with an eye for gritty and abrasive details normally missing from novels about suburban adultery.