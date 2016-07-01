A bad week for Europe just got a little worse.

To cap off what will possibly be remembered as a fatal week in the history of the European project, an Austrian court ordered a repeat of May’s presidential run-off election between moderate Alexander Van der Bellen and far-right candidate Norbert Hofer, citing a controversy over absentee ballots.

It appeared that Van der Bellen had won the vote by a slim margin, thwarting Hofer and his Freedom Party’s dreams of winning a national office. Though the position is a largely ceremonial one, Hofer pledged to serve as a more activist executive, running on a platform of xenophobia and Euro-skepticism.