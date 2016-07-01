Donald Trump likes the worst professional athletes.

Back in 2012, he attended an auction in Palm Beach to benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation and got into a bidding war to buy an autographed Tim Tebow helmet. Trump eventually won the bid and agreed to pay $12,000 for it, which is absurd. The rub is that Trump didn’t pay himself. Instead he used “money from a charity he founded in 1987, but which is largely stocked with other people’s money. Trump is the foundation’s president. But, at the time of the auction, Trump had given none of his own money to the foundation for three years running,” according to The Washington Post.

This is a violation of the IRS’s rules against “self-dealing.” It’s also another indication that Donald Trump has absolutely godawful taste in athletes. I mean, Tebow! And while Tom Brady is successful, he’s justly hated by much of the country for being a cheater and a Trump supporter. Other athletes Trump likes include: Mike Tyson (a convicted rapist), Ben Roethlisberger (an accused rapist who also may not like Trump back), Dennis Rodman (a crazy person, who was, to be fair, a very, very good basketball player), Paul O’Neill (a Yankee), Johnny Damon (a sellout), Dana White (a monster), Bobby Knight (a megalomaniacal tyrant), and Mike Ditka (in the running for the worst of the bunch). All of these people suck.