Donald Trump hinted at how he would run against Elizabeth Warren 23 years ago.

These days, Trump gets a lot of guff for calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.” But it turns out he has a decades-long history of questioning people’s claims to Native American heritage based on their skin complexion and nothing else.

Trump in 1993, testifying in front of Native American affairs committee: "They don't look Indian" #inners https://t.co/A8xl9D5rgf — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 1, 2016

In the course of trying to shield himself from competition from Indian gaming, Trump said Native American casino owners were pulling a scam. “They don’t look like Indians to me. And they don’t look like Indians—now maybe you say politically correct or not politically correct—they don’t look like Indians to me, and they don’t look like Indians to Indians.”



Pocahontases, every one of them.