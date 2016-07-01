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Brian Beutler/

Donald Trump hinted at how he would run against Elizabeth Warren 23 years ago.

These days, Trump gets a lot of guff for calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.” But it turns out he has a decades-long history of questioning people’s claims to Native American heritage based on their skin complexion and nothing else.  

In the course of trying to shield himself from competition from Indian gaming, Trump said Native American casino owners were pulling a scam. “They don’t look like Indians to me. And they don’t look like Indians—now maybe you say politically correct or not politically correct—they don’t look like Indians to me, and they don’t look like Indians to Indians.”

Pocahontases, every one of them.

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is the author of Off Message on Substack and a former senior editor at The New Republic. Previously he led Capitol Hill coverage for Talking Points Memo, was a daily columnist for Salon, and has been a frequent commentator on television news.

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Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, Election 2016, Politics