Conservatives’ Silence After Trump’s Anti-Semitic Attack Is a Bad Omen

Even with the degree of discomfort Trump has created for them, GOP leaders have been unable to unleash themselves from his politics.

The problem is that, even faced with the degree of discomfort Trump has created for them, GOP leaders have been unable to unleash themselves from his politics. When Trump attacked Hillary Clinton on Independence Day weekend with an anti-Semitic smear, Republicans completely ignored it. That Republicans feel trapped, even under such baleful circumstances, is a bad omen for the next chapter in American politics. Especially if, as now seems likely, the third straight term of Democratic rule will be led by an unpopular politician who has been a target of offensive conservative vitriol for 20 years. Trump could lose the election badly and the incentives in Republican politics would still point to race-baiting, conspiracy peddling, and appeals to white-male grievance as useful tools of political battle.

For all the uncomfortable truths that Trump has clarified, his success in Republican politics tells us little about how the country is supposed to deal more productively with its constituency of white, mostly male supremacists, confined as they are largely in one of the two parties. They’re entitled to political representation just as much as any other citizens, and, within constitutional bounds, to promote policy ends that advance whatever they perceive to be their interests. As long as that’s the case, a significant segment of the political class will be able to thrive on a platform of gutting welfare spending, persecuting immigrants, and stigmatizing religious minorities.

It has been widely postulated that three consecutive losses at the presidential level will force even the most recalcitrant party into a realignment. The GOP’s method of dealing with Trump suggests that axiom is about to be disproved.

