Not all sheriffs.

Donald Trump’s assertion that the six-pointed star featured in an attack on “Crooked Hillary” is a sheriff’s star, not the Star of David, has strained credulity, not least because the image was apparently taken from an anti-Semitic message board.

Dishonest media is trying their absolute best to depict a star in a tweet as the Star of David rather than a Sheriff's Star, or plain star! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2016

As Jeet Heer writes in The New Republic, it is more likely that this is the latest example of Trump “playing footsie with the most extremist elements of American society.” Among the many reasons to doubt Trump’s claim that the star is a symbol for “sheriffs who deal with criminals and criminal behavior” is that this message doesn’t come through at all.