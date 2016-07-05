Jonah Lehrer is really sorry this time, he swears.

Lehrer’s career was torpedoed back in 2012 when it was revealed that he had repeatedly recycled his own work, made up quotes, and plagiarized the work of other writers. Lehrer did his best to avoid taking responsibility, lying to reporters and blaming his own high IQ. Lehrer ultimately did face consequences—he resigned from The New Yorker—but not for long, really. Less than a year after the debacle began, Lehrer had a new deal from Simon & Schuster for a book about love called A Book About Love.

That book will be out next Tuesday. It opens with Lehrer telling his readers just how sorry he is, really, and that he’ll never do it again, seriously: