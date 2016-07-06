Donald Trump Has No Clue How to Attack Hillary Clinton

The far-right fringe has been calling for Clinton to be jailed since the mid-’90s, and Trump has picked up their whistle, repeatedly saying—months before Comey’s speech—that she should be sent to prison. He has fundraised off a promise, if elected president, to ask the attorney general to indict her. So it’s no surprise that on Tuesday morning, rather than focus on Clinton’s lack of judgment, Trump went full Drudge by appealing to his party’s radicalized majority rather than the rest of the country.



Less than an hour after Comey spoke, Trump tweeted, “The system is rigged. General Petraeus got in trouble for far less. Very very unfair! As usual, bad judgment.” (Gen. Petraeus knowingly provided classified information to his mistress; Clinton did not knowingly provide classified information to anyone.) Moments later, he again tweeted about the rigged system:

FBI director said Crooked Hillary compromised our national security. No charges. Wow! #RiggedSystem — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2016

And on Tuesday afternoon, he released a statement on “Hillary Clinton’s judgment and the rigged system” that focused primarily on the latter:



Because of our rigged system that holds the American people to one standard and people like Hillary Clinton to another, it does not look like she will be facing the criminal charges that she deserves. Bill Clinton didn’t accidentally run into the Attorney General on the airport tarmac last week in Phoenix. Hillary Clinton didn’t accidentally sneak into the FBI during one of the country’s biggest holiday weekends to testify on her illegal activities, something that wouldn’t be afforded to others under investigation (and on a Saturday of all days). It was no accident that charges were not recommended against Hillary the exact same day as President Obama campaigns with her for the first time. Folks—the system is rigged. The normal punishment, in this case, would include losing authority to handle classified information, and that too disqualifies Hillary Clinton from being President.

This is a tactical blunder for several reasons. By making Comey one of the many alleged riggers of the system, Trump has made it difficult for himself to credibly use Comey’s damaging criticisms as attacks. And he hasn’t just exaggerated Clinton’s wrongdoing; he’s attempted to weave it into an incoherent argument about the “rigged system” from which she supposedly benefits. To Trump, the lack of an indictment is proof that he is right about a host of other supposedly “rigged” issues, like trade. Here’s Trump in a recent speech:



The people who rigged the system for their benefit will do anything–and say anything —to keep things exactly as they are. The people who rigged the system are supporting Hillary Clinton because they know as long as she is in charge nothing will ever change. The inner cities will remain poor. The factories will remain closed. The borders will remain open. The special interests will remain firmly in control.

While comparisons between Trump and Bernie Sanders rarely pass muster, the real estate magnate’s wailing about a rigged system does, in the broadest strokes, recall the Vermont senator’s critique of an American economic system that’s set up to benefit elites; at times, this rhetoric also recalls potential Clinton vice presidential pick Elizabeth Warren. But the problem with Trump’s argument is that it’s less about specific antagonists or legislation and more about shadowy actors and cabals. It’s not a radical version of an argument with mainstream appeal—it’s an attempt to wedge a radical argument (that Clinton has rigged the system specifically in her favor) into an argument with mainstream appeal (that there are larger economic forces at work that are screwing over American workers). There’s a reason Sanders didn’t want to talk about Clinton’s “damn emails”: Her emails have no connection whatsoever to deindustrialization, or TPP, or a host of other issues that actually matter in this election. But they do expose flaws in Clinton’s decision-making—something Trump’s broad-brushed attacks obscures.