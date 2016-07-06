The shooting of 37-year-old Alton Sterling occurred early Tuesday morning outside a convenience store, while he was pinned to the ground. Police were reportedly responding to calls that an armed man was outside the store. Sterling, a father of five, was reportedly selling CDs.

In the extremely graphic video, which you can watch below, officers tase Sterling and push him to the ground. Shortly after, one of the officers shouts, “He’s got a gun.” A few moments later, one of the officers shoots Sterling, killing him. Early reports suggest “four to six” shots were fired into Sterling’s chest. State Representative C. Denise Marcelle told the press that the officers’ body cameras fell off and did not record the shooting. Louisiana is a no-permit open carry state.

TRIGGER WARNING:



Video shows the Baton Rouge Police Department shooting + killing #AltonSterling



pic.twitter.com/xZwqb8yM6g — TyreeBP (@TyreeBP) July 6, 2016

More than 200 people gathered in Baton Rouge to protest Sterling’s death, holding signs with “Justice for Alton” and “#NoJusticeNoPeace.” The video circulated online, provoking widespread anger.

