Trump Says the TPP Is a “Rape of Our Country.” Here’s Why He’s Wrong.

Combined with technological change and China’s accession to the WTO in 2001, lower tariffs contributed to the 18 percent decline in manufacturing employment between 2001 and 2007. Although most of these displaced workers found work in other sectors of the economy, research suggests that the new work paid less, on average.

On the other hand, the United States is likely to see increased output and employment in services and agriculture. The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) recently estimated that the service sector will see a US$42 billion increase in sales over the next 15 years due to the TPP, while the agricultural and food industries will gain $10 billion. That’s about five times the estimated $11 billion loss in sales of manufacturing, natural resource and energy output. The USITC estimates that these output gains may lead to a modest rise of around 130,000 U.S. jobs.

The most widely reported estimates of the economic impact of the TPP (see here or here) predict modest gains in annual real U.S. income. That’s because the TPP is expected to boost economic activities in which the U.S. has a comparative advantage. While it is important to note that these models are based on a host of assumptions about the global economy – some of which may turn out to be wrong – it is safe to say that the TPP is highly unlikely to lead to millions of job losses.

Impact on congressional power and economic independence

The question of whether the TPP threatens U.S. economic independence and congressional authority is most likely a reference to an element of the agreement known as the Investor-State Dispute settlement (ISDS).

In brief, ISDS is an arbitration procedure intended to resolve disputes between investors and TPP signatory countries. Most commonly it is framed as a way for foreign investors to protect themselves against seizure of their assets by foreign governments.

Of course, there is little risk of such an extreme outcome (seizure of assets) for owners of U.S.-based assets given the country’s historical respect for property rights and the reliance on rule of law.

The concern for many TPP critics is that a foreign investor may claim that, for instance, the U.S. minimum wage constitutes a seizure of profits, and an arbitrator with corporate sympathies may then rule against the U.S. government. The fear is that, in this case, a ruling against the U.S. could force changes in its labor laws – thus eroding U.S. sovereignty and Congress’ legal authority.

However, this seems to be a misinterpretation of the TPP text. The White House has stated explicitly that ISDS cannot require changes in a country’s laws or regulations. It can only impose financial penalties.

Furthermore, over 50 trade agreements to which the United States is currently a signatory contain similar provisions for arbitration as part of a dispute settlement process. The White House points out that there have been only 13 cases brought against the U.S. over the 30 years spanned by those agreements, and each ruling was in favor of the U.S.

Most importantly, the TPP improves on existing ISDS language by increasing transparency, limiting investors’ ability to bring spurious cases and penalizing so-called “venue-shopping.” With so many ISDS provisions already in force around the world, the ISDS genie is out of the bottle.

The TPP offers a chance to roll out a new, narrower, more cautious approach to ISDS on a world scale. If successful, these revised ISDS provisions could ultimately replace the existing ISDS language that has (justifiably) come under fire in public discourse.

A bit overblown

Both of Trump’s claims seem overblown.

First, while there is quite a bit of uncertainty associated with the TPP projections, it is difficult to support the claim that millions of U.S. jobs will be lost. The TPP will increase competition among the signatories in economic areas (for instance, finance and technology) in which the United States is a dominant player – and that should be on the whole a good thing for the U.S.

The simple truth is that trade agreements change the composition of jobs in the economy. Some workers will be happier with their new jobs, and others will not. Whatever the job losses from the TPP, a roughly equal number will be created.

Second, in theory the ISDS could be a disaster for governments that seek to enact or enforce laws and regulations that they believe are in the public interest but conflict with corporate interests. However, the TPP seemingly addresses these concerns, and the White House has detailed the many specific ways in which the TPP will go beyond previous agreements in order to protect against frivolous claims and threats to signatories’ sovereignty.

Claims about the impact of trade, and especially trade agreements, will continue to animate the ongoing presidential campaign. Given the importance of the topic, it is essential that claims be weighed against the evidence and that voters understand what trade can and cannot do.

