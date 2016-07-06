Trump Says the TPP Is a “Rape of Our Country.” Here’s Why He’s Wrong.

In contrast, previous waves of trade liberalization, including the Uruguay Round of the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT), focused more on reducing barriers to manufacturing trade. Even though the TPP aims to completely phase out some of the remaining tariffs on manufactured goods among members, these barriers are already so low that the impact of further reductions on American workers is likely to be small. (This is not to minimize past job displacement, however.)

Combined with technological change and China’s accession to the WTO in 2001, lower tariffs contributed to the 18 percent decline in manufacturing employment between 2001 and 2007. Although most of these displaced workers found work in other sectors of the economy, research suggests that the new work paid less, on average.

On the other hand, the United States is likely to see increased output and employment in services and agriculture. The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) recently estimated that the service sector will see a US$42 billion increase in sales over the next 15 years due to the TPP, while the agricultural and food industries will gain $10 billion. That’s about five times the estimated $11 billion loss in sales of manufacturing, natural resource and energy output. The USITC estimates that these output gains may lead to a modest rise of around 130,000 U.S. jobs.