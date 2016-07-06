Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Carlson alleges the reason she was let go from the network a month ago was that she refused to sleep with Ailes, who repeatedly made advances to her over the course of her eleven years at Fox.

During a meeting last September in which Carlson attempted to discuss sexism at Fox, Ailes told Carlson, “I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better,” according to a press release announcing the lawsuit. “Sometimes problems are easier to solve that way,” he reportedly added. Ailes also allegedly described Carlson as a “man-hater” and chastised her for trying to “show up the boys.”