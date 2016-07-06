A Ticket Only a Democrat Could Love

There are other candidates reportedly under consideration, including the comparably toxic Chris Christie, and the steadier-handed Governor Mike Pence of Indiana, who has criticized Trump. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee—who called Trump’s reaction to the Orlando massacre “very disappointing,” and said that his racist attack on Judge Gonzalo Curiel was wrong “on every level”—was also on the list, but withdrew of his own volition after Trump once again praised Saddam Hussein’s habit of murdering suspected terrorists without due process. (Joni Ernst, the first-term senator from Iowa who Trump had reportedly considered, also said today that she plans to stay put in the Senate.)

Corker’s departure epitomizes Trump’s conundrum. For a campaign struggling as badly as Trump’s is, and for a candidate with Trump’s liabilities, the ideal running mate is someone who has governing experience, and can be sold to the doubtful as a ballast to Trump’s wayward leadership. Someone like Corker or Pence, in other words, rather than someone like Gingrich who compounds Trump’s worst problems (brash, philandering, erratic, etc.). But it isn’t clear that anyone of stature in the GOP would take the job. If it were, Gingrich probably wouldn’t be anywhere near the short list, and Corker wouldn’t have taken himself off of it.

Can anyone who isn’t already debased by his association with Trump run with him without becoming similarly debased?

Republicans like Corker, with bright futures and wide respect within the party, have kept a greater distance from Trump than those who are damaged goods or whose careers have reached dead ends. That has inverted the calculation that typically governs the VP-selection process. Normally, a major party’s presidential nominee gets to choose among the best his or her party has to offer, and looks to someone who can help the campaign, the party, and the prospective administration in some meaningful way.

The multi-part question here, by contrast, is: Can anyone who isn’t already debased by association with Trump run with him without becoming similarly debased? Would anyone in that position agree to do so? And would Trump be willing to go the distance with a running mate who hasn’t already joined the campaign enthusiastically?

Of course, a vice presidential nominee will become colored inevitably by the public’s perception of the person leading the ticket, and that goes double for the unfortunate soul running with Trump, who leaves an unusually potent residue. If Gingrich has any hope at all of becoming the GOP’s vice presidential nominee, it’s because few people of any merit would be willing to run with Trump, and Trump would be reluctant to run with anyone who didn’t hop aboard the Trump Train early on.

That’s the basic dynamic that makes Gingrich a contender. Under the circumstances, Trump might consider sweetening the deal for a reluctant but better-composed running mate by drawing on his vast fortune and offering up a bribe.