A Ticket Only a Democrat Could Love

All this background is newly relevant now that Gingrich is reportedly on Donald Trump’s vice-presidential shortlist, and is auditioning for the role at a rally outside Cincinnati Wednesday evening. The point is this: Before Trump came along, Democrats couldn’t imagine an easier candidate to beat than Newt, and now it looks like they may get to run against both at once.

There are other candidates reportedly under consideration, including the comparably toxic Chris Christie, and the steadier-handed Governor Mike Pence of Indiana, who has criticized Trump. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee—who called Trump’s reaction to the Orlando massacre “very disappointing,” and said that his racist attack on Judge Gonzalo Curiel was wrong “on every level”—was also on the list, but withdrew of his own volition after Trump once again praised Saddam Hussein’s habit of murdering suspected terrorists without due process. (Joni Ernst, the first-term senator from Iowa who Trump had reportedly considered, also said today that she plans to stay put in the Senate.)

Corker’s departure epitomizes Trump’s conundrum. For a campaign struggling as badly as Trump’s is, and for a candidate with Trump’s liabilities, the ideal running mate is someone who has governing experience, and can be sold to the doubtful as a ballast to Trump’s wayward leadership. Someone like Corker or Pence, in other words, rather than someone like Gingrich who compounds Trump’s worst problems (brash, philandering, erratic, etc.). But it isn’t clear that anyone of stature in the GOP would take the job. If it were, Gingrich probably wouldn’t be anywhere near the short list, and Corker wouldn’t have taken himself off of it.