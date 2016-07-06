Bob Corker tells Trump he won’t pick up his McDonald’s.

Trump’s VP shortlist keeps getting shorter. That’s not necessarily because Trump is coming closer to a decision though. It’s because people keep asking not to be considered for the position.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker is the latest Republican to bow out of consideration. He introduced Trump on Tuesday night, and was then forced to listen to him praise Saddam Hussein. “There are people far more suited for being a candidate for vice president, and I think I’m far more suited for other types of things,” Corker told The Washington Post. “At age 63, I know the things I’m good at doing and knowing what a candidate for vice president has to do. It’s just not the right thing for me, and I don’t think it’s the right thing for them.”

