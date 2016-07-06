Oh my god, Jonah Lehrer did it again.

Jennifer Senior’s New York Times review of Lehrer’s new book about love, imaginatively titled A Book About Love, is brutal. Lehrer’s new book is more pop science drek, “a nonfiction McMuffin.” Reading it is “like reading an advice column by way of JSTOR.” Despite its expansive subject matter, it’s “insolently unoriginal.”

Senior describes A Book About Love as “a series of duckpin arguments, just waiting to be knocked down.” She does exactly that, demolishing Lehrer’s approach as “a certain genre of canned, cocktail-party social science, one that traffics in bespoke platitudes for the middlebrow and rehearses the same studies without saying something new.”

In an author’s note, Lehrer assured his readers that he was truly and really sorry for all of his previous intellectual dishonesty and fabulism and that it would never happen again. But A Book About Love is apparently not just “insolently unoriginal” in its conception and execution—it’s unoriginal because Lehrer has once again passed off the words and ideas of others as his own. Here is perhaps the most damning section of Senior’s review: