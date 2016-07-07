That’s what reportedly led police in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota, to pull over Philando Castile on Wednesday as he was driving his girlfriend Lavish Reynolds and her child. The aftermath (warning: the video is extremely graphic) of that encounter was captured by Reynonds on Facebook Live, showing Castile slumped in his seat, dying.

In the background you can hear an officer shouting, “I told him not to reach for it. I told him to get his hand out.” Reynolds responds, “You told him to get his I.D., sir. His driver’s license.” According to Reynolds’s account, Castile appears to have responded to the traffic stop the way that gun owners who conceal-and-carry are instructed to: He told officers he was carrying a firearm and offered to produce his license.



Castile’s death comes on the heels of the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sterling at the time had been selling CDs. More than 200 people gathered outside Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton’s home Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to demand action for Castile’s death, chanting, “No justice, no sleep!” and “Mark Dayton, do you care?”