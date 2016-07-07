Republicans are turning Hillary Clinton’s emails into the new Benghazi.

Judging by the first hour and a half of testimony, Republicans brought Comey before Congress to try to trap him into saying that Clinton broke the law or lied under oath. But unfortunately for them, Comey—who, by the way, was a Bush appointee—is not being nearly as critical as he was on Tuesday. Instead, he’s made it very clear that he believes that Clinton set up the email server because it was “convenient” for her, not to break the law or avoid scrutiny. And, if anything, his testimony has only made Clinton’s mishandling of classified information seem more plausible and the FBI’s decision not to recommend prosecution more reasonable:

Comey: "None of the emails had headers" noting they were classified. Three had partial portion markings down in the body. — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) July 7, 2016

"You know what would be a double standard? If she were prosecuted for gross negligence," Comey says. — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) July 7, 2016

But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from taking their shot, over and over again. Rep. Jason Chaffetz has already indicated that he will ask the FBI to investigate Clinton for lying under oath. But by attacking Comey’s credibility, Republicans risk turning the email scandal into a transparent political witch hunt, letting the opportunity to attack Clinton’s judgment slip away.

