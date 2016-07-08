But Hughes, the brother of protest organizer Corey Hughes, was nevertheless detained, interrogated, and wrongly accused. “I just got out of an interrogation room for about 30 minutes, where police officers were lying, saying they had video of me shooting a gun, which is a lie, saying that they had witnesses saying I had shot a gun, which is a lie,” he said. “At the end of the day, the system was trying to get me.”

THIS IS THE YOUNG MAN WHO'S FALSELY ACCUSED OF BEING ONE OF GUNMEN FOR THE #DALLAS SHOOTING, HE'S HELLA PISSED!https://t.co/SF9uDZuUTw — juno (@Ieodavinci) July 8, 2016

His brother recognized the unfortunate symbolism of Hughes’s wrongful detention, saying “I’m trying to be strong right now for my family that I know is watching. But I’m crying on the inside, because we simply came to be a voice for those that don’t have a voice. And we went from being a voice to being a suspects and being villains. And my question is, why?” Hughes said police have not apologized for detaining him or accusing him of carrying out the shootings.