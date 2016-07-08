Britain’s Next Prime Minister Is Going To Be a Woman

And yet, the very fact that the contest will proceed to a ballot of party members tells us that the Conservative party has lost its historical reputation for pragmatism. In different times, Leadsom would have stepped aside and allowed May – the firm favourite among Conservative MPs – to become PM.

Making such a move would have unsettled the Labour Party, which is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis of its own. It may also have settled some of the jitters on the international money markets.

There are those who will argue that the next leader needs the legitimacy that derives from holding a leadership contest, otherwise it might appear as a coronation.