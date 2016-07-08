Britain’s Next Prime Minister Is Going To Be a Woman

Cases to answer

It seems a long time since the last parliament, when an unnamed Conservative grandee commented: “Theresa’s a jolly nice girl with a terrific team, but she’ll never be leader. Not a chance”. Having endured such blatant sexism, May will have more than one reason to laugh, then, if she proves him wrong.

May’s leadership bid has been long in the planning. Back in 2013, we learn from Matthew D’Ancona’s excellent In It Together that May made a a couple of speeches beyond her Home Office brief which were interpreted by Michael Gove as stoking up a leadership bid.

Critics of May claim she is a political loner but she was never given a chance to enter the all-male Notting Hill set established under David Cameron’s leadership.

Nevertheless, as she takes on Leadsom, May will have to counter claims that she is indecisive. The joke in the last Parliament was “Theresa May – but again, she may not”.

The accusation is that she has a habit of acting tough, but not sticking her neck out: opposing the formation of the Coalition in 2010, but not pressing the issue; arguing for mandatory sentences for juvenile knife crime, but folding under opposition from then justice secretary Kenneth Clarke.

Most importantly, she will have to square her decision to argue for remaining in the European Union despite her reputation for being eurosceptic. Note how quickly she dropped her insistence of Britain withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights, a decision which will displease the Tory right.

But potentially the most damaging criticism of Theresa May is that she lacks radicalism. The very fact that a vicar’s daughter is highly likely to become Prime Minister will allow the establishment to breathe a huge sigh of relief. The defeated Michael Gove, for one, will feel that his agenda of bold reform and a bonfire of deregulation will be cast aside in favor of caretaker government.

May would no doubt respond by pointing out that as Home Secretary she ably demonstrated a radical edge in the forthright way she took on the police over their bloated pay and conditions. She may, if elected, surprise us when it comes to being a reforming Prime Minister.

Finally, let us make a forlorn hope: that this all-woman leadership contest can be devoid of endless commentaries about what May and Leadsom are wearing. Yes, May has cultivated a nice line in kitten heels and once even dressed her husband Philip in colour-coordinated outfits on one of William Hague’s ghastly away days, but she and Leadsom deserve to be treated as serious candidates for serious times. Let battle commence.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.